Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.