iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $91.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

