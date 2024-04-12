T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 266.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,926,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,831,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,322,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

