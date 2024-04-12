5,242 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Purchased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPR opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.60%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

