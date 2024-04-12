Aspiriant LLC Invests $238,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $992.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $956.96 and its 200 day moving average is $779.37. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

