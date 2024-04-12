The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $347.26 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $344.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.20 and a 200-day moving average of $337.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.