CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Truist Financial

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Get CarMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 351,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CarMax by 61.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CarMax by 17.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.