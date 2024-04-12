Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases Shares of 563 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $523.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.68 and a 200-day moving average of $482.87.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

