The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,434 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $67,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

