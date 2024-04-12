Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 84,879 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,879 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $65,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

