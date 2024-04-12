Cerity Partners LLC Has $63.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,664 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 67,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

