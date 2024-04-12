Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Graham by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $734.78. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $727.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $551.36 and a 52 week high of $771.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Graham’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

