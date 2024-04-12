Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 29,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,444. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

