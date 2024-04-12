Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $232.21. The stock had a trading volume of 145,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

