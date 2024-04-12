Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,295,359. The stock has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

