Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $163,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.13. 731,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829,010. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

