Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BAP traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $167.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,954. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $179.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average is $146.44.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

