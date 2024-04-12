Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,832 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 472.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 165,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

