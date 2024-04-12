iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after acquiring an additional 359,678 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMLF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,650. The company has a market capitalization of $882.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

