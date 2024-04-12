Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a growth of 906.1% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Anghami Stock Down 3.1 %

ANGH stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Anghami has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anghami during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anghami in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

