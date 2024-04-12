Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.97.

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

