National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOLD. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

