Fastenal Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Fastenal has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

Insider Activity

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 6.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

