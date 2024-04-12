Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.85. Approximately 118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

