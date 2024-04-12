Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Shares Down 0.7%

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.63 and last traded at C$16.70. Approximately 44,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 41,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.82.
Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.58.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- JPMorgan Chase Falls 5% as Consumer Cracking Begins to Show
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.