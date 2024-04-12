Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI) Trading Down 0.1%

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.03% of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Russell 2000 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

