Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Shares Down 0.5%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.56. 42,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 29,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

