BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67.80 ($0.86). Approximately 274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.90 ($0.88).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.44. The stock has a market cap of £930.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,132.10 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

