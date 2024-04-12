NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 623,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the average daily volume of 83,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

NeoVolta Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 61.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoVolta Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoVolta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NeoVolta by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeoVolta by 741.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of NeoVolta by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.