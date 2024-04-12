NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 623,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the average daily volume of 83,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
NeoVolta Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.
NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 61.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeoVolta Company Profile
NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.
Further Reading
