Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Shares Down 2.3%

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 100,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 160,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Loop Media ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loop Media, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Loop Media during the first quarter worth $87,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

