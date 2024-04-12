Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 1,723.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $3.87.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0847 per share. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

