Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in March

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Trading Down 4.9 %
OTCMKTS EUBG opened at $0.33 on Friday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.