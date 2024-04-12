Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in March

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS EUBG opened at $0.33 on Friday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

