Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 1,287.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Kikkoman Price Performance
KIKOY opened at $25.29 on Friday. Kikkoman has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14.
Kikkoman Company Profile
