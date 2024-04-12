Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 1,287.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

KIKOY opened at $25.29 on Friday. Kikkoman has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

