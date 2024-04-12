CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

