Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 920 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after buying an additional 513,167 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,841,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

