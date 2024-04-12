Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

