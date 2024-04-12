Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,275 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

