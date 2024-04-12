Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

