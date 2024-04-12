Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

