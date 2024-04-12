GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 57.9% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $48.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

