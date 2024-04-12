Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,574 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

