Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.07. 493,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 526,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.
A number of brokerages have commented on EQX. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.1761859 EPS for the current year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
