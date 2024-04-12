Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). 8,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 74,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £6.43 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

