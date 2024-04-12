Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Shares Down 1.4%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28. 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 21,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

