SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Up 21.9%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) were up 21.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.