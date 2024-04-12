Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Up 1%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.50. Approximately 658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.63.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91.
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
