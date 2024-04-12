Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.97 and last traded at $35.18. 6,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 13,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.
Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF
The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- JPMorgan Chase Falls 5% as Consumer Cracking Begins to Show
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.