Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.97 and last traded at $35.18. 6,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 13,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.