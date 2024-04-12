Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.60 to C$6.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,426 shares of company stock worth $84,825.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

