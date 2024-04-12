Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $53.54. Approximately 70,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 12,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

