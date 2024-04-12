CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBDD opened at $0.00 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

